Overview of Dr. Raul Vasquez Castellanos, MD

Dr. Raul Vasquez Castellanos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Clinical Research Fellowship, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Md. Complex Spine Surgery, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn.|Vanderbilt University Sch of Med



Dr. Vasquez Castellanos works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.