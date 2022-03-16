Dr. Raul Vasquez Castellanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez Castellanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raul Vasquez Castellanos, MD
Overview of Dr. Raul Vasquez Castellanos, MD
Dr. Raul Vasquez Castellanos, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Clinical Research Fellowship, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Md. Complex Spine Surgery, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn.|Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
Dr. Vasquez Castellanos' Office Locations
Miami Neuroscience Institute8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 407W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Miami Neuroscience Institute6200 Sunset Dr Ste 130, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Raul Vasquez Castellanos, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1407045834
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Research Fellowship, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Md. Complex Spine Surgery, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn.|Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
- National Institute of Health|Neurosurgery, University of Florida, Gainesville, Fla.|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
