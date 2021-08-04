Dr. Vera-Gimon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raul Vera-Gimon, MD
Overview of Dr. Raul Vera-Gimon, MD
Dr. Raul Vera-Gimon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and Lower Keys Medical Center.
Dr. Vera-Gimon's Office Locations
1
Oncology and Radiation Associates PA7150 W 20th Ave Ste 214, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 436-9409
2
Leon Medical Centers LLC8881 Nw 18th Ter, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 436-9409
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Lower Keys Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Vera treated us wonderfully on our experience. He showed a great balance in how thoroughly and analytically approached my case and communicated his very train of thought during our consultation. Before him, no doctor took the time to educate or explain my condition to me. I now fully understand my disease and the process of diagnosis to this point. I highly recommend doctor Vera.
About Dr. Raul Vera-Gimon, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1770143752
Education & Certifications
- Central University / Jose Maria Vargas School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vera-Gimon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vera-Gimon.
