Dr. Raul Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Raul Weiss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Tucuman and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Ross Ambulatory Care Clinic452 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-4299
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-8000
Osu Internal Medicine LLC473 W 12th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-4967
SOMC Heart/Vascular Assocs1711 27th St Ste 206, Portsmouth, OH 45662 Directions (740) 356-8772
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
I have been seeing Dr. Weiss since 2003. He is very knowledgeable and thorough, has excellent bedside manner and runs a first class practice. I have had several procedures by him and he has been excellent with my care and with making me feel safe and well cared for. He is very attentive to keeping me comfortable and well advised about my condition. I feel EXTREMELY fortunate to have such a world class doctor available to me. His staff are always prepared, very professional and so attentive.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1063417426
- University of Michigan
- La Co Usc
- St Joseph Hospital
- Universidad Nacional De Tucuman
