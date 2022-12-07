See All Anesthesiologists in Bountiful, UT
Dr. Raul Weston, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.0 (34)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Raul Weston, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Lds Hospital.

Dr. Weston works at Mountain Pain and Spine in Bountiful, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Pain and Spine
    1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 540, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5754
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Utah Spine Specialists and Dr. Weston have helped my back pain tremendously. Dr. Weston and his Team do a great job administering cortisone shots in my back.
    Drayton B. — Dec 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Raul Weston, MD
    About Dr. Raul Weston, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902066988
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah Medical Center|University Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education
    • Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med|Virginia Commonwealth University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Weston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weston works at Mountain Pain and Spine in Bountiful, UT. View the full address on Dr. Weston’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Weston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

