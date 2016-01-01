Overview of Dr. Raveendra Chigurupati, MD

Dr. Raveendra Chigurupati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Chigurupati works at Bishop Orris Walker Fhc in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.