Dr. Daniel Raveesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raveesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Raveesh, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Raveesh, MD
Dr. Daniel Raveesh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Raveesh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Raveesh's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 647-5300
-
2
Catholic Health Initiatives Colorado9949 S Oswego St Ste 200, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 925-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raveesh?
Dr Richard was fantastic from the minute I came into his office. After the ER doctor and staff did a less than poor job, he took charge and remedied the situation in a positive manner. I would highly recommend Dr Richard!
About Dr. Daniel Raveesh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1376836437
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raveesh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raveesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raveesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raveesh works at
Dr. Raveesh has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raveesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raveesh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raveesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raveesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raveesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.