Dr. Raven Henderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Raven Henderson, MD
Dr. Raven Henderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS.
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
Dr. Henderson11227 LAKEVIEW AVE, Lenexa, KS 66219 Directions (913) 608-4760Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Henderson has done an excellent job with my tummy and breast reduction!! I have flat abs and lifted breasts that are to die for! Superb work! Hubby thinks he’s got a new wife! I look like I did when I was in my 20s! Thank you Dr Henderson !!
About Dr. Raven Henderson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1437415726
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
