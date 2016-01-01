Dr. Ravi Adusumilli, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adusumilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Adusumilli, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Adusumilli, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Oregon, OH. They graduated from Rangaraya Medical College and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.
Dr. Adusumilli works at
Locations
-
1
Oregon Office2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-7336
-
2
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 305, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 690-7689
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adusumilli?
About Dr. Ravi Adusumilli, MB BS
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1932102084
Education & Certifications
- Krannert Institute of Cardiology
- Ball Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Ball Memorial
- Rangaraya Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adusumilli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adusumilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adusumilli works at
Dr. Adusumilli has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adusumilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Adusumilli speaks Hindi and Telugu.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Adusumilli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adusumilli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adusumilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adusumilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.