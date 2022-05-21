Overview

Dr. Ravi Alapati, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They completed their fellowship with Westchester Medical Center



Dr. Alapati works at Owensboro Health Surgical Weight Loss Center in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.