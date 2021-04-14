Dr. Ravi Aloor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aloor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Aloor, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravi Aloor, MD
Dr. Ravi Aloor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Essex, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Med Sciences Osmania Med College Osmania University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Aloor's Office Locations
Essex Office1124 MACE AVE, Essex, MD 21221 Directions (410) 296-6699
RA Plasticsurgery530 E Joppa Rd, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 296-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Northwest Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met with him 2 times before my hernia repair, tummy tuck,thigh lipo surgery and they were all great. Had surgery on 4/10/21 and everything went great. Im 4 days post op and I feel pretty good but very sore. Cant stand up straight so that is not very comfortable. Dr. Aloor bedside manner is phenomenal, Priya is fabulous and RayShaun(probably not spelled right) was so nice. Small sutures and minimal bruising. All I can say is amazing staff and so far amazing results.
About Dr. Ravi Aloor, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Royal College of Surgeons
- Columbia University Harlem Hospital
- Osmania Gen Hosp
- Institute Of Med Sciences Osmania Med College Osmania University
- Osmania U
