Overview of Dr. Ravi Bajaj, MD

Dr. Ravi Bajaj, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Mcpherson Hospital.



Dr. Bajaj works at Heartland Cardiology in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.