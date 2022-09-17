Overview

Dr. Ravi Bajpai, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Bajpai works at Surprise Health Center PLLC. in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.