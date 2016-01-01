See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ravi Barnabas, MD

Internal Medicine
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ravi Barnabas, MD

Dr. Ravi Barnabas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Barnabas works at BARNABAS MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnabas' Office Locations

    Barnabas Medical Associates Sc
    5015 N Paulina St Ste 225, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 561-4440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Ravi Barnabas, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • 1679765499
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Barnabas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barnabas works at BARNABAS MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Barnabas’s profile.

Dr. Barnabas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnabas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnabas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnabas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

