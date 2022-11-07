Overview of Dr. Ravi Bashyal, MD

Dr. Ravi Bashyal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Bashyal works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Skokie, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL, Chicago, IL and Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.