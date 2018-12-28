Dr. Ravi Bhagwat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhagwat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Bhagwat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Bhagwat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN.
Dr. Bhagwat works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Nw. Indiana PC10010 Donald S Powers Dr, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhagwat?
great doctor, makes you feel important, will continue going there as long as he practices
About Dr. Ravi Bhagwat, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1386694230
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhagwat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhagwat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhagwat works at
Dr. Bhagwat has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhagwat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhagwat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhagwat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhagwat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhagwat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.