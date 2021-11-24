Dr. Ravi Bhakta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhakta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Bhakta, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Bhakta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cerritos, CA.
Dr. Bhakta works at
Locations
Healthcare Partners Affiliates Medical Group-cerri13357 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (562) 379-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhakta is my new PCP. He has been awesome at every visit I’ve had. He shows a great deal of compassion and does a great job educating his patients about there illnesses or conditions. Very trust worthy.
About Dr. Ravi Bhakta, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1093248510
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhakta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhakta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhakta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhakta works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhakta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhakta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhakta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhakta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.