Dr. Ravi Bhalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ravi Bhalla, MD
Dr. Ravi Bhalla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Bhalla's Office Locations
Valley Arthritis Care - Peoria13943 N 91st Ave Ste I, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 815-2690
Valley Arthritis Care - Sun City West13613 W Camino del Sol Ste 4, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 815-2690
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm scared of the doctors office. My anxiety goes through the roof. He never made me feel worst, he stated the facts checked if I needed a breather, and answered all my questions to the best of his ability with the information we have on hand. He is a good doctor.
About Dr. Ravi Bhalla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1174512263
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- Med Coll|Ohio Valley Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bhalla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhalla speaks Hindi.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhalla.
