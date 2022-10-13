Overview of Dr. Ravi Chauhan, MD

Dr. Ravi Chauhan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Chauhan works at The Conrad Pearson Clinic, Germantown, TN in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.