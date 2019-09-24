Dr. Ravi Chhatrala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhatrala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Chhatrala, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Chhatrala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Chhatrala works at
Locations
Colonial Gastroenterology Associates400 Sentara Cir Ste 103, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 534-7701Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Colonial Gastroenterology Asscs11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 534-7701Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Ravi Chhatrala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- University at Buffalo
- Medical College Baroda
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhatrala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhatrala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhatrala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhatrala has seen patients for Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhatrala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chhatrala speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhatrala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhatrala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhatrala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhatrala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.