Overview

Dr. Ravi Chhatrala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chhatrala works at Colonial Gastroenterology Association in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.