Overview

Dr. Ravi Chittajallu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Andhra University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Chittajallu works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in McKinney, TX with other offices in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.