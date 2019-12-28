See All Plastic Surgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (57)
Map Pin Small Rockville, MD
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD

Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH.

Dr. Dahiya works at Dahiya Facial Plastic Surgery and Laser Center in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Dahiya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dahiya Facial Plastic Surgery and Laser Center
    110 S Washington St, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 652-8882

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
BioTE® Pellet Therapy
Broken Nose
Deviated Septum
BioTE® Pellet Therapy
Broken Nose
Deviated Septum

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
BioTE® Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dahiya?

    Dec 28, 2019
    Dr. Dahiya is a trustworthy professional! He is honest, patient, caring, charismatic and gentle. He has hands are of an angel. I really enjoy coming in to see him and his staff. Everyone is so friendly and so welcoming! Especially Laura, she so full of personality and has such a big heart. Thank you Dr. Dahiya for your exceptional experience and courteous care.
    Andrea H. — Dec 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dahiya to family and friends

    Dr. Dahiya's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dahiya

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD.

    About Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568659464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Toronto
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Medical Center Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albany Med College
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MA MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dahiya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dahiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dahiya works at Dahiya Facial Plastic Surgery and Laser Center in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Dahiya’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahiya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.