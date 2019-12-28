Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD
Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH.
Dr. Dahiya works at
Dr. Dahiya's Office Locations
-
1
Dahiya Facial Plastic Surgery and Laser Center110 S Washington St, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 652-8882
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dahiya?
Dr. Dahiya is a trustworthy professional! He is honest, patient, caring, charismatic and gentle. He has hands are of an angel. I really enjoy coming in to see him and his staff. Everyone is so friendly and so welcoming! Especially Laura, she so full of personality and has such a big heart. Thank you Dr. Dahiya for your exceptional experience and courteous care.
About Dr. Ravi Dahiya, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1568659464
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Med College
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Harvard
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahiya has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahiya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.