Overview of Dr. Ravi Deshmukh, MD

Dr. Ravi Deshmukh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Deshmukh works at CHILDRENS MEM HOSP FAC PRAC PLAN in Tinley Park, IL with other offices in Harvey, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.