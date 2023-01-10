Dr. Ravi Dhawale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhawale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Dhawale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Dhawale, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Dhawale works at
Locations
Columbus Endocrinology4895 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 457-7732
University Area Physical Therapy4885 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 451-1551
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dhawale was very professional and personable. He was very thorough walking me through my new treatment plan. Excellent all around.
About Dr. Ravi Dhawale, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Marathi
- 1023051299
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhawale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhawale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhawale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhawale has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhawale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dhawale speaks Marathi.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawale.
