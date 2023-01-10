See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Ravi Dhawale, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.7 (65)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravi Dhawale, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Dhawale works at Columbus Endocrinology in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Endocrinology
    4895 Olentangy River Rd Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 457-7732
  2. 2
    University Area Physical Therapy
    4885 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 451-1551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Marion General Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital
  • Mount Carmel East
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ravi Dhawale, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Marathi
    NPI Number
    • 1023051299
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Dhawale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhawale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhawale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhawale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhawale works at Columbus Endocrinology in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Dhawale’s profile.

    Dr. Dhawale has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhawale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhawale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhawale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

