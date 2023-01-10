Overview

Dr. Ravi Dhawale, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Dhawale works at Columbus Endocrinology in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.