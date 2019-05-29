See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Southlake, TX
Dr. Ravi Gada, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravi Gada, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Gada works at DFW Fertility Associates in Southlake, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DFW Fertility Associates
    910 E Southlake Blvd Ste 175, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 442-5510
  2. 2
    Dallas Fort Worth Frtlty Assocs
    5477 Glen Lakes Dr, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 442-5510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
High Risk Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 29, 2019
    Who doesn't love Dr. Gada? We were never able to conceive a family but I think it's important for people to see that there's still peace in disappointments! We were always treated with care and utmost respect. Dr. Gada also preformed surgeries on me that were important w/wo conception and we will always have a soft spot for Gada and Staff! Much ????
    — May 29, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ravi Gada, MD
    About Dr. Ravi Gada, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063527588
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Gada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gada has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gada.

