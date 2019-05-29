Dr. Ravi Gada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Gada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Gada, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Gada works at
Locations
-
1
DFW Fertility Associates910 E Southlake Blvd Ste 175, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 442-5510
-
2
Dallas Fort Worth Frtlty Assocs5477 Glen Lakes Dr, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (817) 442-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gada?
Who doesn’t love Dr. Gada? We were never able to conceive a family but I think it’s important for people to see that there’s still peace in disappointments! We were always treated with care and utmost respect. Dr. Gada also preformed surgeries on me that were important w/wo conception and we will always have a soft spot for Gada and Staff! Much ????
About Dr. Ravi Gada, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063527588
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic
- Texas Technical University
- University of Texas
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gada works at
Dr. Gada has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.