Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD
Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations
Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Garden2000 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Park1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 975-0200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Neurosurgery - Celebration400 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Kissimmee720 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 975-0200
Orlando Neurosurgery - Lake Mary758 N Sun Dr, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 975-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My mother was admitted to Advent Health in Orlando with a brain tumor and Dr. Gandhi took such amazing care with her surgery, and also took all the time I needed to talk through the surgery, the potential effects of the tumor and the surgery and what her post-operative course would be like. And when the news after the tumor removal was grim, he gave another chunk of his valuable time to explaining what the diagnosis meant and what her prognosis was. I can’t recommend Dr. Gandhi enough, both for his level of technical skill as well as his bedside manner.
About Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1174787337
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- ST. Georges University School of Medicine
- John's Hopkins U
- Neurosurgery
