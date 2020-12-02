See All Neurosurgeons in Winter Garden, FL
Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (35)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD

Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Gandhi works at Family Medicine of Fowler Groves in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL, Kissimmee, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fracture Treatment, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gandhi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Garden
    2000 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 975-0200
  2. 2
    Orlando Neurosurgery - Winter Park
    1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 975-0200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Orlando Neurosurgery - Celebration
    400 Celebration Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 975-0200
  4. 4
    Orlando Neurosurgery - Kissimmee
    720 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 975-0200
  5. 5
    Orlando Neurosurgery - Lake Mary
    758 N Sun Dr, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 975-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Lumbar Spine Fracture

Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 02, 2020
    My mother was admitted to Advent Health in Orlando with a brain tumor and Dr. Gandhi took such amazing care with her surgery, and also took all the time I needed to talk through the surgery, the potential effects of the tumor and the surgery and what her post-operative course would be like. And when the news after the tumor removal was grim, he gave another chunk of his valuable time to explaining what the diagnosis meant and what her prognosis was. I can’t recommend Dr. Gandhi enough, both for his level of technical skill as well as his bedside manner.
    — Dec 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gandhi to family and friends

    Dr. Gandhi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gandhi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD.

    About Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174787337
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • ST. Georges University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • John's Hopkins U
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Gandhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gandhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gandhi has seen patients for Spine Fracture Treatment, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gandhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gandhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

