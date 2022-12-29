Dr. Ravi Ganeshappa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganeshappa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Ganeshappa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Ganeshappa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
Dr. Ganeshappa works at
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Specialists621 Camden St Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 253-3422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
TDDC San Antonio-Westover3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 317, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 520-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr Ganeshappa was a very pleasant experience. Dr Ganeshappa put all my worries at ease by answering my questions and explaining my situation to me. Dr Ganeshappa is a very knowledgeable and caring Dr. I will continue to highly recommend him as a great Dr.
About Dr. Ravi Ganeshappa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Tex Southwestern/Parkland/Va/Zale
- Univ Tex Southwestern
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Gastroenterology
