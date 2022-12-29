Overview

Dr. Ravi Ganeshappa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.



Dr. Ganeshappa works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.