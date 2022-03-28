Dr. Ravi Iyengar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyengar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Iyengar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Iyengar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1411 S Michigan Ave Fl 5, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 942-6163
-
2
Consultants in Endocrinology1725 W Harrison St Ste 250, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2096Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyengar?
Extremely knowledgeable and pleasant
About Dr. Ravi Iyengar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1982959425
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyengar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyengar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyengar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyengar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyengar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyengar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyengar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyengar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyengar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.