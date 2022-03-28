See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Ravi Iyengar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ravi Iyengar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    1411 S Michigan Ave Fl 5, Chicago, IL 60605
    Consultants in Endocrinology
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 250, Chicago, IL 60612
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Counseling
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Gastroparesis
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bone Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Conn's Syndrome
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hydrocele
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypercalcemia
Hypopituitarism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Klinefelter Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroiditis
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Iyengar?

    Mar 28, 2022
    Extremely knowledgeable and pleasant
    — Mar 28, 2022
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1982959425
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
