Dr. Ravindra Jahagirdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahagirdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravindra Jahagirdar, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravindra Jahagirdar, MD
Dr. Ravindra Jahagirdar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bombay and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Jahagirdar works at
Dr. Jahagirdar's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Urology of Central Florida - Lake Mary101 N 8th St Ste 1001, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 214-7956Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jahagirdar?
My husband went to Dr. Jahagirdar for his Urology issue The Dr. was very good and professional and his staff was very nice and welcoming.
About Dr. Ravindra Jahagirdar, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1902896194
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University - Charity Hospital|Tulane University-Charity Hospital
- Jewish Hospital
- University of Bombay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jahagirdar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jahagirdar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jahagirdar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jahagirdar works at
Dr. Jahagirdar has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jahagirdar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jahagirdar speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jahagirdar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jahagirdar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jahagirdar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jahagirdar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.