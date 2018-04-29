Overview

Dr. Ravi Juluri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Juluri works at Gastro Health - Montgomery (8231) in Montgomery, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH and Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.