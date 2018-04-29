Dr. Ravi Juluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Juluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Juluri, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Juluri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8231)8231 Cornell Rd Ste 320, Montgomery, OH 45249 Directions (513) 794-5600
-
2
Gastro Health - Liberty Township7354 Liberty One Dr, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 751-6667
-
3
Gastro Health - Fairfield2990 Mack Rd Ste 107, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 860-4801
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with Dr Juluri and his staff. I was always reluctant to have a colostomy. However, he put my mind at ease. I was happy to have my daughter with me in a private waiting area before the procedure. Dr Juluri answered all my questions and took the time to explain in a way that I understood.
About Dr. Ravi Juluri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1457523151
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juluri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Juluri accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juluri has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Juluri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.