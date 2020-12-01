Dr. Ravi Kacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Kacker, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravi Kacker, MD
Dr. Ravi Kacker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kacker works at
Dr. Kacker's Office Locations
Metrowest Urologic Associates PC67 Union St Ste 308, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 655-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kacker is one of the kindest, most caring, compassionate Doctors that my wife and I have ever encountered. My wife has urological issues related to cancer and was in distress over the long Thanksgiving weekend. Dr. K was covering for my wife's regular Urologist, He took the time to first speak with us on the phone on Thanksgiving to try to resolve the issue. On Saturday, when it was clear that more intervention was needed, Dr. K met us at the ER and compassionately walked us through two options. We chose the first option that required a stent to be put in. Dr. K operated the next day, Sunday. Dr. K went above and beyond anything we could have expected and, in our minds, deserves a GOLD MEDAL. We will forever be grateful!!! Thank you Dr. K!!!
About Dr. Ravi Kacker, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1285807560
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kacker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kacker has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.