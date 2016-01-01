Dr. Ravi Kalhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Kalhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Kalhan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kalhan works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ravi Kalhan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1629017009
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Mcgaw / Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalhan works at
Dr. Kalhan has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalhan speaks Dutch.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalhan, there are benefits to both methods.