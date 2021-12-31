Overview

Dr. Ravi Kanagala, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine|Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med



Dr. Kanagala works at Lakeview Regional Physicians Group - Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Bogalusa, LA, Hammond, LA, Covington, LA, Ocean Springs, MS and Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.