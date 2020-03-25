Overview

Dr. Ravi Kethireddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kethireddy works at Bay Area Heart Center in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.