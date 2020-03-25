See All Interventional Cardiologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Ravi Kethireddy, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ravi Kethireddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Kethireddy works at Bay Area Heart Center in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL and St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bay Area Heart Center
    5398 PARK ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 544-1441
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Bay Area Heart Center
    1201 7th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 544-1441
    Bay Area Heart Center
    200 Clearwater Largo Rd N, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 544-1441
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Bay Area Heart Center
    4805 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 544-1441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Quality Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2020
    Dr is obviously a person of unusual intelligence and is very kind. I am an RN and ask a lot of questions. He patiently answers every one. The staff at the Largo office is very special. I had a long-standing cardiac problem. It is resolved fully now.
    Barbara Schmitt — Mar 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ravi Kethireddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1144213422
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville
    Residency
    • Marshall Univ Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Kakatiya Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Kethireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kethireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kethireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kethireddy has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kethireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kethireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kethireddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kethireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kethireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

