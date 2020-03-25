Dr. Ravi Kethireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kethireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Kethireddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Kethireddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Kethireddy works at
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Heart Center5398 PARK ST N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 544-1441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bay Area Heart Center1201 7th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 544-1441
-
3
Bay Area Heart Center200 Clearwater Largo Rd N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 544-1441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Bay Area Heart Center4805 49th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 544-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kethireddy?
Dr is obviously a person of unusual intelligence and is very kind. I am an RN and ask a lot of questions. He patiently answers every one. The staff at the Largo office is very special. I had a long-standing cardiac problem. It is resolved fully now.
About Dr. Ravi Kethireddy, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1144213422
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Marshall Univ Affil Hosps
- Kakatiya Medical College
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kethireddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kethireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kethireddy works at
Dr. Kethireddy has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kethireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kethireddy speaks Hindi and Telugu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kethireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kethireddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kethireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kethireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.