Overview

Dr. Ravi Kilaru, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Kilaru works at Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Silverdale, WA and Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.