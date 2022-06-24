Dr. Ravi Kilaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Kilaru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Kilaru, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Locations
Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton2709 Hemlock St Ste 200, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Franciscan Vascular Surgery Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd # 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Multicare Deaconess Hospital800 W 5th Ave # BX248, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions
Heart and Vascular Center910 W 5th Ave Ste 900, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
Explains and the carries out procedures such as cardiac ablations in a highly professional manner.
About Dr. Ravi Kilaru, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508823097
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Kilaru has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilaru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kilaru using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kilaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kilaru has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kilaru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilaru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilaru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilaru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilaru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.