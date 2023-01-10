Dr. Ravi Kode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Kode, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Kode, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Kode works at
Locations
Saint John Clinic Cardiology1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 500, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7650
Claremore1910 S Falcon Ave, Claremore, OK 74019 Directions (918) 341-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Tamica at the front desk was super friendly. Dr Kode was great. His staff was pleasant.
About Dr. Ravi Kode, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation 1514 Jefferson Hwy Jefferson La
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
