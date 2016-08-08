Overview of Dr. Ravi Koduru, MD

Dr. Ravi Koduru, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Koduru works at Illiana Internal Medicine in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.