Dr. Ravi Kondapalli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Connecticut School Medicine
Venice Gastroenterology825 VENETIAN PKWY, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 483-5730
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kondapalli is great but the back office is terrible. Leaving multiple messages on several office response lines and even his nurse's voice mail and not getting any replies back to my messages. My scheduled procedure was cancelled but I was never called or emailed.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kondapalli has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kondapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondapalli.
