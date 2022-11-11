Overview

Dr. Ravi Kondaveeti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Upmc East, Upmc Mckeesport and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Kondaveeti works at Dr.Ravi Kondaveeti in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Irwin, PA and Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.