Dr. Ravi Koti, MD
Dr. Ravi Koti, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Central Florida Cancer & Blood Center, P.A.2494 Sw 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 671-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
He has been extremely successful in treating my cancer
- Hematology
- English
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Coney Island Hospital
- Osmania Medical College
Dr. Koti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koti works at
Dr. Koti has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Koti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koti.
