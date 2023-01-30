Dr. Ravi Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravi Kumar, MD
Dr. Ravi Kumar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Medical Center3288 Moanalua Rd, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 432-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Dr. Ravi Kumar did two separate minimally invasive surgeries at different sites of my lumbar sacral spine. The results are outstanding with resolution of pain. I highly recommend him as an excellent physician and person. He is kind, caring, competent, and empathetic. He listens and communicates well. He is authentic, very approachable, and respectful. His character is impeccable. I am fortunate to be his patient.
About Dr. Ravi Kumar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851612972
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.