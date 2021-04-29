Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravi Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ravi Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens, Sweetwater Hospital Association and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Knoxville Hma Cardiology Ppm LLC10800 Parkside Dr Ste 331, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-3400
Tn Cancer Specialists Pllc7323 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 470-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Sweetwater Hospital Association
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First visit and was impressed with overall quality of service
About Dr. Ravi Mehta, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
