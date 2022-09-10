Overview of Dr. Ravi Menghani, MD

Dr. Ravi Menghani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Menghani works at Quantum Eye Group, Inc. in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.