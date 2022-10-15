Overview of Dr. Ravi Mirpuri, DO

Dr. Ravi Mirpuri, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Summerfield, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Mirpuri works at The Orthopedic Institute in Summerfield, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.