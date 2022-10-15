Dr. Ravi Mirpuri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirpuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Mirpuri, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ravi Mirpuri, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Summerfield, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
The Orthopedic Institute17270 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 633-7222Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Takes the time to talk with me before and after treatments.
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1679856710
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Florida
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Mirpuri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirpuri accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirpuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirpuri has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirpuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirpuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirpuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirpuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirpuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.