Super Profile

Dr. Ravi Mirpuri, DO

Pain Medicine
4.9 (92)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ravi Mirpuri, DO

Dr. Ravi Mirpuri, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Summerfield, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Mirpuri works at The Orthopedic Institute in Summerfield, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mirpuri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopedic Institute
    17270 Se 109th Terrace Rd, Summerfield, FL 34491 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 633-7222
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ravi Mirpuri, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679856710
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ravi Mirpuri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirpuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirpuri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirpuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirpuri works at The Orthopedic Institute in Summerfield, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mirpuri’s profile.

    Dr. Mirpuri has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirpuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirpuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirpuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirpuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirpuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

