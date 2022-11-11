Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moonka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD
Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Moonka's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moonka is an extraordinary, talented surgeon with superb bedside manners. He's extremely sweet, caring, friendly, respectful and on top of everything he has a good sense of humor. He patiently answered all my questions and I never felt rushed with him. As soon as I met him, I knew I was in good hands and didn't want to be operated on by anyone else. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for expertise, experience but also someone who makes you feel cared for and safe. Dr Moonka, I can't thank you enough!
About Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093809519
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Va Mason Mc
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
