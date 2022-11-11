Overview of Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD

Dr. Ravi Moonka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Moonka works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.