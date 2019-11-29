Overview of Dr. Ravi Mootha, MD

Dr. Ravi Mootha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Mootha works at North Texas Urology in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.