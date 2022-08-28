Dr. Ravi Munver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Munver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Department of Urology360 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 205-2734
- Hackensack University Medical Center
I visited Dr Munver for a second opinion on-a difficult diagnosis from anther physician.He slowly , and skillfully went thru my test records .He cared. He concluded it was an incorrect diagnosis.He laid out a surgical plan,tests,and committed to a successful outcome. He and his team delivered perfect results .I can not say enough good things about DR Munver and his commitment to caring, compassion for his patients.
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ny Presby Hospital Cornell Campus
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Cornell University Medical School
Dr. Munver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Munver works at
Dr. Munver has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Urinary Stones.
Dr. Munver speaks Spanish.
185 patients have reviewed Dr. Munver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munver.
