Overview of Dr. Ravi Munver, MD

Dr. Ravi Munver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Munver works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.