Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
Dr. Ravi Patel, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Stuart Oncology1780 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 268-8021Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- LAC + USC Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We were immediately put at ease during our consultation with Dr. Patel. He helped explain my husbands new lung cancer in a patient way. He is a sincere doctor and is compassionate. That is so important when it comes to cancer. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Ravi Patel, MD
- Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1841633286
Education & Certifications
- University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
- University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
- University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.