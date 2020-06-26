Dr. Ravi Ponnappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ponnappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Ponnappan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ravi Ponnappan, MD
Dr. Ravi Ponnappan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Ponnappan's Office Locations
Cooper Bone and Joint Institute at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W Fl 2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and caring physician, with caring and compassionate staff. I Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Ravi Ponnappan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Ponnappan speaks Spanish.
