Overview of Dr. Ravi Rajan, MD

Dr. Ravi Rajan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Rajan works at Urology Care Alliance in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.