Dr. Ravi Rajan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Urology Care Alliance859 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-6510
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
He did my vasectomy. It took about 15 minutes with minimal pain. My recovery was easy. Go to him if you need a vasectomy
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
