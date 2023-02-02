Dr. Ravi Ramachandran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramachandran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ravi Ramachandran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Amador Hospital.
Ravi Ramachandran MD Inc.2330 E Bidwell St Ste 100, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 245-3322
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Amador Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I would like to share my experiences and ordeal with back pain and how it got fixed. I have been experiencing back pain off and on for about 20 years but it would come and go. Thoughts were that it was related to raising kids, housework or yard work. About 5 months before my surgery the pain in my back reached a point where walking was nearly impossible, I was hunched over and my feet were going numb with shooting pain down my legs that did not go away. I wasn’t even sure that my legs would hold me up at times. After getting an MRI our family doctor recommended that we see Dr. Ravi. Dr. Ravi showed me exactly where the problem was in my spine (I thought I was looking at someone else’s MRI) and let me know that the only way to correct the problem was through surgery and fusing 4 vertebrae. After the surgery I realized that I can walk, I’m not holding onto walls, the pain is gone and the fear of being crippled is gone. Thank you Dr. Ravi!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- Yale Medical School-New Haven Hospital
- Yale Medical School-New Haven Hospital|Yale Sch Med-Yale New Haven Hosp
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ramachandran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramachandran accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramachandran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramachandran has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramachandran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramachandran speaks Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramachandran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramachandran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramachandran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramachandran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.